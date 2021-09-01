BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Wednesday could be one of the most active severe weather days the region has seen in a while as the remnants of Hurricane Ida treks through the region.
Maryland is under a Flash Flood Watch from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. Thursday.
Most of #Maryland is under a Flash Flood Watch from 11 AM today until Thursday morning. Ida will combine forces with a front and bring the sate very heavy rain. 2-4" is expected with some places even picking up 6". #WJZ #MDWX pic.twitter.com/hxeXpl5nLr
Remnants of Ida will interact with a stalled front, leading to a prolonged period of heavy rainfall beginning Wednesday morning and continuing through Wednesday night. Considerable river and flash flooding is possible.
Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected, with some areas even seeing up to 6 inches.
In addition to downpours, this system brings a threat for severe weather, including isolated tornadoes. Portions of central Maryland were under a Tornado Watch Wednesday morning and meteorologist Meg McNamara says another Tornado Watch is likely for later in the day.
The Governor’s Office advises residents to take these precautions ahead of the storm.
- Never drive through flooded roadways. Turn Around, Don’t Drown.
- Heed all warnings and stay indoors during severe weather.
- Closely monitor updated weather forecasts and be sure to have a way to access local forecasts and warnings.
- Keep devices charged in case of power outages.
- Let friends or family know of your travel route and expected arrival time.
- Know who to contact in the case of a power outage. Emergency phone numbers for utility companies can be found here.
- Follow MEMA and your regional National Weather Service (NWS) social media accounts for localized forecasts.
Not sure about the difference between a “watch” and a “warning?” Let’s review:
