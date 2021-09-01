BALTIMORE (WJZ/CNN) — There were a number of tornado warnings as remnants of Hurricane Ida hit Maryland Wednesday. Multiple touched down in Anne Arundel County and one was observed near southeast Baltimore County.

A tornado was confirmed about 2:30 p.m. near Parole in northeastern Anne Arundel County. The Anne Arundel County Office of Emergency Management reported buildings were damaged and trees and wires were down in the Riva, Woodland Beach and Annapolis area.

Mother-in-law reports a tornado in her neighborhood of Edgewater. Said it was "like a freight train". pic.twitter.com/jeSDpniy0z — Paul Gessler (@PaulGessler) September 1, 2021

A tornado was reportedly observed in the area of Fort Howard in Edgemere at about 2:51 p.m.

There are reports of at least 100 homes damaged and a number of power outages.

So far 4 *Preliminary* Tornado Reports today… via video/law enforcement/storm spotters. @wjz pic.twitter.com/1xCCzUWGHO — Chelsea Ingram (@ChelseaWeather) September 1, 2021

Here’s a look at some of the damage:

Ida Hits Frederick County. Press Release available on Facebook. Please continue to avoid travel. Photo Credit: Multiple FB users pic.twitter.com/STY3PQ9mUQ — FrederickCounty Fire (@FCDFRS) September 1, 2021

WJZ has extensive team coverage as Ida pounds Maryland. Here are some photos from WJZ Reporter Amy Kawata:

BGE released this statement:

BGE crews are on site in Annapolis making repairs to the gas and electric equipment damaged by the tornado. The gas has now been shut off to the heavily damaged buildings in the area of West Street and downed wires are being de-energized. Crews will be making repairs where possible. However, in some cases, damage to buildings may be so severe that repairs will not be made until the structures are safe. Please assume that all wires are energized at lethal voltages. Never assume that a wire is safe to touch! Also, please report any gas odors. Get to a safe area and call BGE at 1-877-778-2222 to report fallen electrical lines, power outages and gas odors. BGE crews are continuing to monitor the incoming weather and respond to damage created by the storm.

