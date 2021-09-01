BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Department of Transportation is advising motorists of the commercial vehicle restrictions and traffic modifications that will be implemented for Baltimore’s Fall Back Safely End-of-Summer Extravaganza and fireworks at the Inner Harbor.

Commercial vehicle restrictions will be implemented downtown on Sunday, September 5, starting at 10:30 a.m.

During this time, commercial vehicles will not be permitted in the downtown / Inner Harbor areas of Baltimore City, except for local deliveries. This restriction excludes cabs, buses, and other transportation vehicles.

The following streets will be affected by the traffic restrictions:

Fayette Street from Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard (MLK) to President Street (no commercial vehicles will be allowed to travel on or south of Fayette Street)

President Street from Aliceanna to Fayette Streets (no commercial vehicles will be allowed to travel on or west of President Street)

Light Street from Pratt Street to Key Highway

Key Highway from Light to McComas Streets

Hanover Street from McComas to Montgomery Streets (no commercial vehicles will be allowed on or north of McComas Street, including Hanover Street)

Pratt and Lombard Streets from Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to President Street

I-395 at the Martin Luther King, Jr. split to Pratt Street (no commercial vehicles will be permitted on I-395)

These streets will be closed from 7:50 p.m. on Sunday, September 5, until event traffic clears:

Pratt Street will be closed at Charles Street – Pratt Street traffic will be diverted north on Charles Street to continue east on Baltimore Street.

Charles Street – Pratt Street will be diverted north on Charles Street to continue east on Street. Lombard Street will be closed at President Street – Lombard Street traffic will be diverted north on President Street to continue west on Fayette Street.

President Street – Lombard Street will be diverted north on President Street to continue west on Fayette Street. Northbound Light Street will close at Lee Street – Northbound Light Street traffic will be diverted west onto Lee Street to continue north on Charles Street.

Lee Street – Northbound Light Street will be diverted west onto Lee Street to continue north on Charles Street. Southbound Light Street will close at Lombard Street – Southbound Light Street traffic will be diverted west onto Lombard Street to continue south on Greene Street.

Northbound I-395 traffic at Conway Street will be diverted north on Howard Street. No access will be allowed onto eastbound Conway Street.

The following lane closures will be implemented at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 5, until 2:00 a.m. on Monday, September 6, for emergency vehicle use only:

Westside of Charles Street from Conway to Fayette Streets

Westside of Light Street from Fayette to Conway Streets

The following lane closures will be implemented at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 5, until 2:00 a.m. on Monday, September 6, for emergency vehicle use only:

Gay Street from Pratt to Fayette Streets

Calvert Street from Pratt to Fayette Streets

Baltimore Street from Charles to Gay Streets

Street from Charles to Gay Streets Southside of Key Highway from Light to William Streets

Commercial vehicle restrictions, along with all parking restrictions, will be strictly enforced. Vehicles parked in violation will be towed and ticketed.

Transportation Enforcement Officers will be working throughout the downtown area to help facilitate the movement of traffic.