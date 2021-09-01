Hi Everyone!

Let’s get Ida in here, and out of here, and move on toward the last of the Summer holiday weekends. The good news is we may see clearing skies, tomorrow, earlier than expected. The bad news is what lay between us and three day’s off courtesy of your Uncle Sam.

Overnight we had three hours of thunderstorms that produced wild lightning, heavy downpours, and strong winds. AND more than a couple of severe thunderstorm warnings. AND it looks like that same set up this afternoon. Right now we feel from 2 pm on to bedtime is when the bulk of the heaviest rain will fall. activity in and around Time will tell. Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram and Bob Turk will be on duty this afternoon here on CBSN and online. Stay weather aware with us.

Then here comes the last Labor Day weekend with a forecast that seems to be on very solid ground.. Gentle breezes, gentle temperatures, and a lot of Sun. Sunday we do have a chance of afternoon spotty thunderstorms but that is more of a late Summer deal than a day buster. The last of the Summer holiday weekends. Let’s make the best of this one!

MB!