BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police announced that they have arrested a 41-year-old man for attempted first-degree murder.
Officials said on Aug. 13 around 1:30 p.m., officers responded 1500 block of East 36th Street for a reported shooting. On the scene, officers were directed by maintenance workers to a 64-year-old man suffering multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Through investigation, officers learned that the victim encountered an angry tenant during a maintenance visit. The tenant, Tionn Antonio Casey, demanded the victim leave his apartment. Despite his compliance, the tenant shot the victim as he attempted to exit.
Casey was arrested without incident. He is being held at Central Booking without bail.