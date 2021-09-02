ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Aberdeen Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man wanted in connection to malicious destruction of property investigation.
Officials said the suspect caused $7,000 worth of damage to a royal farms store — allegedly because he did not have an ID to purchase cigarettes,
Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Peterson at 410-272-2121.
This person caused $7K damage to a Royal Farms store all because he did not have ID to buy cigs. Help us identify him. Contact Officer Peterson. #HarfordNews #AngerManagement pic.twitter.com/MY7ZgONMc4
— Aberdeen Police Dept (@AberdeenPDMD) September 2, 2021