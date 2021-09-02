TRACKING IDA:Confirmed Tornadoes In Maryland
CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Aberdeen, Harford County, Maryland, Police, Wanted Suspect

ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Aberdeen Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man wanted in connection to malicious destruction of property investigation.

Officials said the suspect caused $7,000 worth of damage to a royal farms store — allegedly because he did not have an ID to purchase cigarettes,

READ MORE: National Weather Service Confirms Two Tornadoes In Anne Arundel County Wednesday

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Peterson at 410-272-2121.

READ MORE: Local Red Cross Helping Those Impacted By Hurricane Ida In DMV Area

CBS Baltimore Staff