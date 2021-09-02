FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Chopper and drone footage over Cecil and Frederick Counties show extreme flooding in the wake of tropical depression Ida, which spawned massive storms across the region and even a confirmed tornado in Annapolis.
The flooding closed all public schools in the county Thursday morning.READ MORE: Maryland Reaches 80% Vaccination Of Residents 12 And Older
In Frederick, a golf course looks more like a lake after the storm passed through. Officials said crews responded to over 20 water rescue calls.READ MORE: Baltimore Man Charged With Attempted Murder For Shooting Maintenance Worker
In Cecil County, a user sent drone footage of streets in Elkton, where some streets look like rivers. The city said Delaware Avenue will remain closed Thursday pending Maryland State Highway Administration’s notice to reopen the road.MORE NEWS: Fourth Stimulus Check: Will Another Relief Payment Go Out In 2021?