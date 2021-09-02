ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Recovery begins after a confirmed tornado touched down Wednesday in Annapolis and its suburbs. The storm, spawned by remnants of Hurricane Ida, destroyed homes, downed powerlines and left over 1,000 without power.

Some homes in the Parole, Londontowne and Edgewater suburbs were torn to shreds. Some homes had entire roofs missing. Despite the extreme damage, there have been no deaths or injuries reported.

According to BGE, at least 1,000 are without power in Annapolis, and at least 1,500 are without power in Anne Arundel County. It is unclear how many have been displaced by the storm damage.

Mother-in-law reports a tornado in her neighborhood of Edgewater. Said it was "like a freight train".

A roof was ripped off of a home in Edgewater – trees snapped in half and punctured roofs, garage doors flew off homes – neighbors say fortunately no one was hurt

In Annapolis, West Street suffered significant damage and is expected to be closed until at least noon Wednesday. The storm blew down power lines and store signs.

We're getting a closer look at the incredible amount of damage along West St. in Annapolis following a confirmed tornado. Power is off & all wires have been deactivated too. Next, crews will bring in backhoes to remove debris.

Here's a look at the damage on West Street in Annapolis where crews have closed the road due to a downed powerline. Witnesses say they heard a loud explosion and the line blew out during the tornado.

Starting Wednesday night and through Thursday morning, crews and residents are getting to work, rebuilding the community.

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman described how DPW crews worked endlessly to open streets blocked by debris.

Those crews worked through the night and have a new shift starting this morning.

Local and state leadership toured the worst-hit parts of the area Thursday morning, and Governor Larry Hogan pledged state assistance with “whatever resources necessary to help the community recover.

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley joined Hogan.

“Our partners at the county and the state will be crucial to assist residents in the cleanup,” Mayor Buckley said. “We are thankful that there were no fatalities and no reported injuries. The fact remains we have a lot of work ahead of us.”

This morning, I toured storm damage in Edgewater with state and local officials. The extent of destruction is devastating, and our hearts go out to all those affected. We will provide whatever resources are necessary to help the community recover.

Governor Hogan now touring West St. in Annapolis and surrounding neighborhoods hit hard by the tornado. Some homes are now unlivable and in need of complete repair.

County Executive Pittman said the county will be launching a new portal for residents to report all storm damage. He said it was a “testament to the preparation and common sense” of the community that no injuries were reported.