By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Recovery begins after a confirmed tornado touched down Wednesday in Annapolis and its suburbs. The storm, spawned by remnants of Hurricane Ida, destroyed homes, downed powerlines and left over 1,000 without power.

Some homes in the Parole, Londontowne and Edgewater suburbs were torn to shreds. Some homes had entire roofs missing. Despite the extreme damage, there have been no deaths or injuries reported.

According to BGE, at least 1,000 are without power in Annapolis, and at least 1,500 are without power in Anne Arundel County. It is unclear how many have been displaced by the storm damage.

In Annapolis, West Street suffered significant damage and is expected to be closed until at least noon Wednesday. The storm blew down power lines and store signs.

Starting Wednesday night and through Thursday morning, crews and residents are getting to work, rebuilding the community.

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman described how DPW crews worked endlessly to open streets blocked by debris.

Local and state leadership toured the worst-hit parts of the area Thursday morning, and Governor Larry Hogan pledged state assistance with “whatever resources necessary to help the community recover.

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley joined Hogan.

“Our partners at the county and the state will be crucial to assist residents in the cleanup,” Mayor Buckley said. “We are thankful that there were no fatalities and no reported injuries. The fact remains we have a lot of work ahead of us.”

County Executive Pittman said the county will be launching a new portal for residents to report all storm damage. He said it was a “testament to the preparation and common sense” of the community that no injuries were reported.

