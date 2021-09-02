ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman on Thursday declared a local state of emergency in the wake of extreme damage left behind by tropical depression Ida.
The remnants of Hurricane Ida spawned a confirmed tornado in the Annapolis area and severe storms across the region. The storm destroyed houses and tore down electricity poles and trees, blocking roads.
The executive order allows the county to deploy resources and implement the emergency powers of the County Executive to protect the health and safety of its citizens, the Office of the County Executive said.
“Last night I was in the worst-hit parts of Londontown checking on residents. It was an impressive display of community and government getting things done,” Pittman said. “City and County work as a team in these situations, and what they’re facing in the commercial strip in Annapolis along West Street and in the residential areas south in Edgewater is devastating. We will continue to work as a team to ensure the recovery of our residents and businesses.”
The Office of Emergency Management launched a damage assessment web portal for residents to report storm damage. Residents can submit to the portal through September 23.
“Data collection helps determine the severity of impact an incident or disaster has on individuals and communities, which can help us prepare for future events,” OEM Director Preeti Emrick said.
Residents can dispose of storm debris at dumpsters that have been deployed by the Department of Public works:
Debris Management #1 Location: Lot across from Woodland Beach VFD
Debris Management #2 Location: 400 Block of Shore Dr
Debris Management #3: 1900 Block of Shore Dr.
All of the locations are marked with “Permit Parking Only” signs.
