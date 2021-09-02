TOWSON, MD. (WJZ) — On Tuesday, Sept.14, the application process for Baltimore County Public Schools’s magnet programs will begin.

A magnet brochure describing program offerings is available online.

BCPS magnet programs are theme-oriented courses of study that provide students with in-depth experiences in specialized areas of interest. There are nearly 120 elementary, middle, and high school magnet programs in 32 schools across the county.

While some magnet programs exist within comprehensive schools, there are also schools whose entire population is determined through the magnet application process.

“Our magnet programs offer amazing opportunities for our students to take a deep dive into their areas of interest and often to earn valuable certifications and college credits,” said BCPS Superintendent Dr. Darryl L. Williams.

A schedule of these magnet showcase events is posted on the magnet programs website.

Students and families are also invited to attend virtual application information meetings in English on Saturday, Sept. 18, at 11 a.m., and on Wednesday, Sept. 22, at 6 p.m.

Virtual application information meetings for families speaking languages other than English will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 11 a.m., and Thursday, Sept. 23, at 6 p.m. Links to the events will be posted on the magnet programs website on the day of the events. Families can pre-register to receive an email invitation with the event link.

Applications for magnet programs must be submitted online by 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.

Admission decisions for elementary and middle school magnet programs will be announced on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Decisions about high school magnet admissions will be announced on Friday, March 4, 2022.

For more information, please visit the BCPS Magnet Programs’ website or call 443-809-4127.