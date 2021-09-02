BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Harford County man who teaches music in a Baltimore City school was arrested Wednesday night on child pornography charges, Maryland State Police announced Wednesday.
Lewis Blandon, a 38-year-old man from Edgewood, taught at Woodhome Elementary-Middle School.
A December 2020 FBI investigation into the possession of child pornography lead authorities to Blandon. He is charged with five counts of possession of child pornography.
Blandon was released from the Harford County Detention Center after posting bond Wednesday.
Anyone with information about the accused or concerned about contact their child may have had with Blandon is urged to contact law enforcement at 410-265-8080. Callers may remain confidential.