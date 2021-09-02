BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man is charged with first-degree attempted murder for shooting a maintenance worker in northeast Baltimore last month, police said.
Officers responded on the afternoon of August 13 to an apartment on the 1500 block of East 36 Street, where they found a 64-year-old maintenance worker suffering from gunshot wounds to the lower extremities.READ MORE: Maryland Reaches 80% Vaccination Of Residents 12 And Older
Other maintenance workers directed officers to the apartment of 41-year-old Tionn Antonio Casey.READ MORE: Aerial Views Captured Of Significant Flooding In Cecil, Frederick Counties
Police learned the worker made a maintenance visit to Casey’s apartment. Police said Casey, armed with a handgun, demanded the worker leave the apartment.
As the worker attempted to leave the apartment, Casey shot the victim, police said. Casey remained in the apartment until police arrived. He was arrested without incident.MORE NEWS: Fourth Stimulus Check: Will Another Relief Payment Go Out In 2021?
Casey is currently being held without bail at Central Booking.