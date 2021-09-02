BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra announced they have added two free concerts to help attract younger audiences.
Performances will include a free college kickoff exclusively for college students on Sept. 17. It will be held at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall and Peter and the Wolf with the BSO and Wordsmith — an outdoor concert for families will be held at the Chrysalis in Howard County on Sept. 18.
“The BSO has a long history of partnering in and with Howard County including our work with young Howard County musicians, and we see the Orchestra’s debut performance at the Chrysalis as the start of an expanded partnership,” said Allison Burr-Livingstone, BSO Vice President and Chief Advancement Officer. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to responsibly bring together an important segment of our community and are equally excited to advance our strategic goals of getting out into the communities that surround our concert halls.”
“We are thrilled to welcome Baltimore Symphony Orchestra to the Chrysalis for this free, family concert,” said Nina Basu, President and CEO of the Inner Arbor Trust. “The Inner Arbor Trust brings free performances to the Chrysalis throughout the year, and we are grateful to have this opportunity to host this world-class symphony orchestra. We look forward to welcoming the community for a COVID-19 safe, outdoor, distanced performance.”