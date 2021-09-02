TRACKING IDA:Confirmed Tornadoes In Maryland
By CBS Baltimore Staff
LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — Air Senegal began a new service today between the United States and Senegal.

The first flight from the national flag carrier for the Republic of Senegal arrived at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport today.

Senegal will operate two roundtrip flights per week between BWI, New York JFK Airport, and Blaise Diagne International Airport in Senegal.

Airport officials greeted government and business leaders from Senegal who traveled on the first flight today.

