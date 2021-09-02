EDGEWATER, Md. (WJZ) — Eduardo Aguirre has every reason not to climb this ladder Thursday.
“Mucho miedo.” (I was so scared), said Aguirre.READ MORE: Remnants Of Hurricane Ida Hit Maryland Hard Leaving Businesses In Cecil & Frederick County Left To Pick Up The Pieces
He was pressure washing a roof Wednesday when another type of pressure arrived.
“It was definitely a freight train sound,” said Lauren Reinecher, Poplar Point Resident.
Reinecher, the homeowner, rushed her kids to the basement.
“It was horrifying,” said Reinecher.
“Yo Estaba Arriba En La Chiminea. No Hay Tiempo Para Bajar.” [I was up by the chimney. There wasn’t time to get down.]
“Wind took the ladder, he got stuck on the roof,” said Bill Greenwell with Fresh Coat Painting.
“And that’s when I started panicking,” said Reinecher.READ MORE: Anne Arundel County Executive Declares Local State Of Emergency Following Devastating Storm Damage
“He just held on for life,” Greenwell added.
Aguirre said those five seconds were the worst. He showed WJZ how he held onto the chimney as the tornado went by.
“I thought I was going to die,” said Aguirre.
To the west, there’s hardly any damage but from that chimney east, a path of destruction snapped trees and sent debris flying everywhere.
“I mean the tornado blew right over him,” said Reinecher.
When trees started flying, Aguirre moved to some cover. He eventually made it down.
“And I cried, and I was just so grateful he was OK. It was scary,” said Reinecher.MORE NEWS: Recovery Begins After Confirmed Tornado In Annapolis Leaves Extreme Damage