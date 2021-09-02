FREDERICK, MD (WJZ) — Frederick County has earned AAA bond ratings from all three major bond rating agencies, County Executive Jan Gardner announced today.
Fitch, Moody's, and Standard & Poor's each reaffirmed the county at the highest possible ratings based on the county's very strong fiscal government.
“This is great news for Frederick County residents. Taxpayers will save millions of dollars as a result of our AAA ratings,” Executive Gardner said.”
Frederick County is one of only 49 counties in the nation to earn AAA bond ratings from all three bond rating agencies.
Top ratings allow Frederick County to pay lower interest rates on the construction of schools, roads, libraries, parks, and more.
Credit analysts from all three rating agencies met with Gardner and other county leaders to review the county’s financial reserve policies, fiscal management, and plans to address climate change and infrastructure needs.
In their reports, the rating agencies highlighted Frederick County's "vibrant economy," noting that the County Government had "performed extremely well through the pandemic."
For additional information, contact Division of Finance Director Erin White at 301-600-1193 or via e-mail at EWhite@FrederickCountyMD.gov.