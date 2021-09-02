BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Hippodrome Theater in Baltimore will require all guests who are eligible to be vaccinated to provide proof of vaccination starting Thursday.
Those who are ineligible, children 11 or younger, do not need to provide a negative test for admission. All visitors must wear masks inside.
“The health and safety of everyone who enters our historic theatre is of the utmost importance and concern,” said Ron Legler, president of the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center. “As we continue to monitor current state and national data, we want to do as much as possible to aid in reducing the risk and spread of COVID-19.”
The theater said to attend a performance at the theatre, all ticket holders must abide by the following:
- A guest is considered fully vaccinated, with a FDA or WHO authorized vaccine, meaning their last dose must have been administered at least 14 days before attending the event.
- The vaccinated guest must show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination with a physical vaccination card, or a photograph of the card, or a digital vaccination record stored on a phone or electronic device. Proof must include the name of the person vaccinated, type of vaccine and date of the last dose administered.
- Children 11 and younger will not need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.
- All guests must wear a face mask that securely covers their nose and mouth.
- A matching photo ID is required with a valid ticket for the event. Guests younger than age 18 without ID must be accompanied by an adult with proper identification.
- Guests 12 and over who cannot be vaccinated due to a medical condition or sincerely held religious belief must show a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to the performance or a negative COVID-19 antigen test taken within 24 hours prior to the performance.
- Self-reported vaccination or negative test records not verified by a third party health care provider are not acceptable.
- Unless otherwise noted, children under two, including babies in arms, are not allowed in the theatre.