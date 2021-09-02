BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Remnants of Hurricane Ida hit Maryland hard Wednesday. It caused rivers to rise and it created a real nightmare for some businesses and residents in Cecil County.

Locals told WJZ that when the tide came in early this morning, the Elk River rose significantly.

Elmer Justice has lived in this community for the past 40 years and for him, seeing the bridge at Delaware Avenue underwater is no surprise.

Businesses along Bridge St, like Pat’s, flooded early this morning because of the tidal surge. ⁦@wjz⁩ The owner told me the water was inside the building at 4 AM but had completely disappeared from the parking lot by 7:30 AM pic.twitter.com/0V2Z6EJZbA — Rachael Cardin (@RachaelCardin) September 2, 2021

“Three or four feet and no vehicles can travel through it. It’s just too deep with the State of Maryland needs to do is raise the road and raise the bridge,” said Justice.

He said for decades this area has flooded when the Elk River rises but after the remnants of Ida made their way up the East Coast, several other streets in Elkton were also washed out.

This is surveillance footage from Pat’s Select Pizza on Bridge Street.

“I was here around 2:30 in the morning and I slowly started to see air creep up at 4 o’clock it was game over 7:30 the water was gone.”

Residents know to watch out for tidal flooding. The rain and storm surge from the Chesapeake Bay pushes its way into smaller tributaries and streams like the Elk River and has nowhere to go — but out.

“Put your hands up pray to God and hope that tomorrow morning everyone shows up get to cleaning and open up as soon as possible.”

Massive tree uprooted bc of saturated soil – this is very close to the Little League field in Elkton @wjz pic.twitter.com/QOg29aOcYE — Rachael Cardin (@RachaelCardin) September 2, 2021

In Frederick County, roadways washed out and a few residents told WJZ their basements flooded. Aerial shots from Chopper 13 show a golf course underwater. Residents like Myron Williamson are used to seeing some flooding and know what areas to avoid.

“Once a year of a couple years of floods out, I don’t live in this area but i come out here walking and this is kind of what i expected after all that rain we had,” said Williamson.

Now its all clean up for county crews left dealing with the aftermath.