BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Red Cross of the National Capital and Greater Chesapeake Region announced that they are helping families affected by the remnants of Hurricane Ida.
Officials said they are helping families in Edgewater, Montgomery County and Wilmington following the severe weather.
Officials said Montgomery County, approximately 25 individuals stayed in a Red Cross shelter Wednesday night and with approximately 20 homes damaged or destroyed along with dozens displaced due to flooding, four Red Cross supported Disaster Assistance Centers were opened Thursday. Two are located in Edgewater and two in the Wilmington area.
“Our staff and volunteers are committed to helping those with disaster-caused needs,” said Linda Voss, CEO for the Red Cross National Capital & Greater Chesapeake Region. “Recent severe weather is just another reminder to prepare your family for the unexpected by putting together an emergency kit and making a family emergency plan.”