BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Aquarium announced that they will require staff and volunteers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 beginning Oct. 1.
In a statement, officials said:
As a guest-serving organization, we believe it is our responsibility to ensure this additional level of protection for everyone who walks through our doors. The science is clear – vaccinations are the number one defense against the COVID-19 pandemic. Religious and medical exceptions will be made on an individual basis, and anyone not vaccinated will be required to submit weekly negative COVID test results.READ MORE: Recovery Begins After Confirmed Tornado In Annapolis Leaves Extreme Damage
The safety of our staff, guests, volunteers and animals remains our top priority, and in light of the FDA's full approval of the Pfizer vaccine, we believe it is the appropriate time to take this action.
The National Aquarium will also host its second vaccination clinic on Sept. 3 and 4 from 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. In addition, each person to get a COVID-19 vaccine will receive free admission to the National Aquarium.