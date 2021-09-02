EDGEWATER, Md. (WJZ) — Terrell Freeman watched his childhood home turn into a pile of debris.

“We used to play on that tree as youth as young children and now it’s destroyed,” said Freeman.

Wednesday’s tornado was so powerful it ripped off roofs, crumbled chimneys, and took down trees.

“It’s crazy one moment your house is standing perfectly fine and the next the chimney is falling down breaks your car,” said one neighbor.

On Thursday the attention turned towards cleaning up the mess and crews worked to clear roads and restore power.

“This must be what it’s like when the area is bombed. I feel like a bomb had exploded and just blown up everything,” said neighbor, Joyce Huey.

Neighbors like Jan Lee came back to a home without a roof. “It might be 6 months before we get back into our homes,” said Jan Lee.

Governor Hogan looked at the damage and promised to help. “It’s obviously devastating but it’s worse than people would expect and we’re so thankful we didn’t have any loss of life,” said Governor Hogan.

As many work to pick up the pieces – neighbors like Freeman also want to help, going door to door to hand out essentials.

“This is the survival pack of waters and batteries and flashlights,” said Freeman.

Many are hoping that relief is around the corner. “It reminds us how thankful we should be because it’s just the tree and just the house and no bodies were hurt,” said Freeman.

A community resource center has been set up at the Mount Olive Community Life Center for families to go to if they need any help.

The Red Cross is also helping – opening two disaster assistance centers in Edgewater.