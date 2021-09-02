NOTTINGHAM, Md. (WJZ) — A Nottingham man is facing a federal indictment for drug conspiracy and firearms charges, the U.S. State’s Attorney’s Office of Maryland announced Thursday.

Elias Nick Costianes Jr., 43, was arrested Thursday for the federal charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance and for possession of firearms and ammunition by an unlawful user of any controlled substance, officials said.

Costaines is already charged with obstruction of justice, unlawful entry on restricted buildings or grounds and violent entry, disorderly conduct and other offenses on Capitol grounds in the January 6 Capitol Riot.

According to court documents, Costaines was seen documented his movements through the Capitol on Snapchat, recording himself as he went through the building. He allegedly entered the Senate elevator and Senate Chambers.

During a February raid on Costaine’s home in connection with his involvement in the riot, law enforcement reportedly found four firearms and ammunition. Two of the firearms were not registered to him.

Law enforcement also found controlled substances. Three vials of testosterone enanthate, one vial of testosterone cypionate and a used hypodermic needle. Hypodermic needles are often used to inject testosterone into muscle by illegal users of synthetic testosterone.

In Costianes’ vehicle, law enforcement found 28 grams of marijuana and a silver digital scale with trace amounts of marijuana on it.

A forensic review of Costaines’ phone revealed evidence of a conspiracy to traffic cocaine and testosterone.

If convicted, Costianes faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance; and a maximum of 10 years in prison for possession of firearms and ammunition by an unlawful user of a controlled substance.