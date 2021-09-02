TOWSON (WJZ) — Baltimore County Inspector Kelly Madigan announced Thursday the release of OIG Report 21-002.
This report details concerns associated with the Group Leadership Program operated by the County's Department of Recreation and Parks.
One of the concerns is monies owed to the County by various Recreation and Nature Councils pursuant to the Group Leadership Program and the absence of any existing legal agreements to enforce the collection of those funds.
The mission of the Office of the Inspector General is to provide increased accountability and oversight in the operations of the Baltimore County government by identifying fraud, abuse, and illegal acts, while also striving to find ways to promote efficiency, accountability, and integrity.
The OIG would like to thank the staff of the Baltimore County Department of Recreation and Parks for their cooperation throughout the investigation. To see a copy of OIG Report 21-002 along with related correspondence with the County regarding the Report, click here.