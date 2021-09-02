TRACKING IDA:Confirmed Tornadoes In Maryland
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Annapolis, F-16

ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — WJZ’s Chopper 13 caught a spectacular sight while surveying storm damage over the Annapolis area: multiple F-18 jets zooming over the city.

Remnants of Hurricane Ida spawned a confirmed tornado in the area Wednesday, shredding homes and bringing down trees and power lines.

It is unclear why the jets flew over the area.

