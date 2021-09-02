ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — WJZ’s Chopper 13 caught a spectacular sight while surveying storm damage over the Annapolis area: multiple F-18 jets zooming over the city.
Remnants of Hurricane Ida spawned a confirmed tornado in the area Wednesday, shredding homes and bringing down trees and power lines.READ MORE: Maryland Reaches 80% Vaccination Of Residents 12 And Older
It is unclear why the jets flew over the area.READ MORE: Aerial Views Captured Of Significant Flooding In Cecil, Frederick Counties
MORE NEWS: Baltimore Man Charged With Attempted Murder For Shooting Maintenance Worker