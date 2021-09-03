GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police announced that they have arrested a 25-year-old man in connection to a hit and run in Glen Burnie.
Officers responded to the area of Mountain Road and SB Route 10 for a reported three-vehicle crash just before 11 a.m. On the scene, officers learned that one vehicle ran a steady red light before crashing into two vehicles — causing minor injuries.
The at-fault driver then fled on foot. He was located a few hundred yards away at a fast-food restaurant on Ritchie Highway. He was then placed under arrest.
Officials said once the suspect was handcuffed he took off on foot towards Mountain Road — officers were able to catch up with him.
As officers attempted to regain custody, officials said he assaulted one officer by grabbing his groin. He also bit and spit at another officer.
The suspect was found in possession of suspected marijuana and suspected cocaine. Over $400 was also seized.
The suspect was identified as 25-year-old Brandon Tyrell Hardy of Annapolis. Hardy was taken to Central Processing and Holding in Annapolis, where he has been charged with leaving the scene of an injury crash, various other traffic offenses, multiple counts of assault on police, CDS-related charges, resisting and hindering arrest.