BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Transportation along with the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts announced a new artwork project at Penn North SubwayLink by local artist Megan Lewis.
"MDOT MTA is confident in Ms. Lewis' vision to capture the vitality, spirit and rich history of the Penn-North community," MDOT MTA Acting Administrator Holly Arnold said. "We hope this artwork will bring joy to our riders and provide a vibrant touch to the ongoing improvements along the North Avenue corridor."
Lewis was selected as part of a national competition in 2018 by MDOT MTA and BOPA to help develop new art specifically for the Penn-North station. he has crafted artwork for the Baltimore Orioles, the University of Maryland Medical System and the Reginald F. Lewis Museum.
The art is set to improve the rider experience. During the month of Sept., Lewis will paint the mural during commuting hours and during the overnight.