BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you try to think of iconic Baltimore imagery, salt boxes might be one of the first things that come to mind.
The vibrant, simple boxes are strewn around the city, filled with salt in the winter to help residents gain traction and melt ice on snowy winter days.READ MORE: Baltimore Man Lloyd Simon Pleads Guilty To Robbing Same Bank Twice In A Week
One fan thought up a proposal that will make you absolutely melt. They used a mini salt box made by local artist Juliet Ames as a box for their engagement ring. The ring didn’t sit in a velvet cushion but, of course, salt.
She said yes.
Woke to an email letting me know that someone proposed with a salt box and she said YES! Melting my cold icy heart. #saltboxlove #baltimoresaltbox #saltboxart pic.twitter.com/zqZYjzfvw4
— Juliet Ames (@thebrokenplate) September 3, 2021READ MORE: Two Men Killed In Suitland Shooting Thursday Night
Ames sparked a salt box decorating movement last winter when she decorated a Hampden salt box with china, since then, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a box that doesn’t double as a public art fixture.
Looking for cute salt box merch? You’re in luck. Ames sells salt box stickers, postcards, jewelry, and more themed accessories on her website.
Well… it was wet so I couldn’t paint it, but I did the thing. 😬 #baltimoresaltbox pic.twitter.com/ivoG0zuw2f
— Juliet Ames (@thebrokenplate) December 13, 2020MORE NEWS: 'You Want To Be Gangster, I Got Something For You': DPW Employee Charged For Threatening Coworker With Handgun In Municipal Building