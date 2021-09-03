BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 54-year-old Baltimore man has been charged in three separate sexual assaults in south Baltimore.
All of the assaults happened on the 1600 block of Wicomico Street, where Rivas-Flores lives.
On July 25, Luis Armando Rivas-Flores was arrested for two separate incidents on July 18, in which two women reported being sexually assaulted on the 1600 block of Wicomico Street.
On August 30, Rivas-Flores was charged with a third sexual assault that occurred on May 23. He is being held without bail.
Police believe there may be other victims, and released his photo in the hopes that individuals with information or other potential assault victims may come forward.