BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man was convicted in the 2019 rape of a child outside an elementary school in Dundalk, the State’s Attorney for Baltimore County said Friday.
Officials said on December 2, 2019, Royal Quinn grabbed an 11-year-old girl from behind as she was walking on a footpath near the baseball fields of Norwood Elementary School. Quinn then dragged her to a grassy area, threw her down, and sexually assaulted the girl.
Officials said Quinn then left the scene, and the girl ran toward the school to get help.
Baltimore County State’s Attorney, Scott Shellenberger said the victim told her story in the courtroom.
"Today we are assured that a very dangerous man will be in jail for a very long time, said Shellenberger. "The victim was so strong to walk into the courtroom and tell this terrible story."
Sentencing is scheduled for December 16, 2021. The State will be seeking sentencing of life without the possibility of parole, officials said.