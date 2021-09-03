COVID-19 IN MARYLANDState Reaches Over 800 Hospitalizations
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Coast Guard wants to remind boaters and beachgoers to be cautious and aware over the Labor Day weekend.

Tips from the Coast Guard:

  • Always wear a Coast Guard-approved life jacket while underway.
  • Make sure your life jacket is properly fitted.
  • Don’t drink and boat.
  • Make a VHF radio your go-to means of communicating in an emergency.
  • Locator beacons can help us find you faster.
  • File a float plan.
  • Look at the weather and tides before you head out.
  • Dress for the water, not for the weather.

Stay safe and enjoy the “unofficial end” of summer!

