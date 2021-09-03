BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Coast Guard wants to remind boaters and beachgoers to be cautious and aware over the Labor Day weekend.
Tips from the Coast Guard:READ MORE: Baltimore Artist Megan Lewis Set To Start Mural Project At Penn-North SubwayLink Station
- Always wear a Coast Guard-approved life jacket while underway.
- Make sure your life jacket is properly fitted.
- Don’t drink and boat.
- Make a VHF radio your go-to means of communicating in an emergency.
- Locator beacons can help us find you faster.
- File a float plan.
- Look at the weather and tides before you head out.
- Dress for the water, not for the weather.
Stay safe and enjoy the “unofficial end” of summer!READ MORE: 'There's Trees All Over The Place' Cleanup Continues In Edgewater Following Ida's Mayhem
ATTN. BOATERS: Following the impact of Tropical Depression Ida, we expect a significant amount of debris to enter the #ChesBay & other Maryland waterways. Boaters should use extreme caution. Hazard to navigation should be reported to the @USCG by VHF Radio, or call 410-576-2518. pic.twitter.com/rSydPBeaV4
— Maryland DNR (@MarylandDNR) September 3, 2021MORE NEWS: Weis Markets Issues Allergy Alert For $7 Crab Cake Meal Sold At Deli