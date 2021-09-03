ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ/AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan appointed a new judge to Maryland’s highest court on Friday and also named a new chief judge.
Judge Steven Gould will fill the seat that will be vacant when Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera retires next week from the Court of Appeals.READ MORE: 'There's Trees All Over The Place' Cleanup Continues In Edgewater Following Ida's Mayhem
Judge Gould is a distinguished jurist committed to justice and fairness, and it is my privilege to elevate him to the state’s highest court,” said Hogan. “I am also pleased to name Judge Getty as the state’s chief judge, and I know he will continue to provide exemplary service on the bench. Lastly, on behalf of all Marylanders, I want to extend my sincere appreciation to Chief Judge Barbera, and wish her well in her retirement.”
Hogan also announced that Judge Joseph Getty will be the new chief judge.READ MORE: Coast Guard Reminds Boaters Of Safe Practices Over Labor Day Weekend
Gould currently serves on the Court of Special Appeals, which is the state’s intermediate appellate court.
Getty has been a judge on the Court of Appeals since 2016. Barbera has served on the seven-member court since 2013.
The governor’s office noted that Getty and Judge Robert McDonald are slated to retire next year. Hogan has directed the chief legal counsel to begin a process to identify a new chief judge and replacements for Getty and McDonald, as well as a replacement for Gould on the Court of Special Appeals.MORE NEWS: Weis Markets Issues Allergy Alert For $7 Crab Cake Meal Sold At Deli
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)