BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman attacked another woman and used racially abusive, anti-Asian language against the victim and her companion Thursday at Johns Hopkins University’s Homewood campus, where the victim is a student, according to Johns Hopkins campus security.
The incident happened around 6 p.m., and the victim suffered a minor injury when she was pushed to the ground, according to security.READ MORE: Renul Forbes Of Glen Burnie Sentenced To House Arrest For Impersonating U.S. Marshal
The suspect was identified and detained but not arrested because she appeared to be “experiencing a behavioral health crisis,” according to a statement.READ MORE: Baltimore Police Searching For 80-Year-Old Barbara Mae Hopkins
Anyone who is an assault victim on campus is encouraged to report it by calling 410-516-7777 or visiting the SpeakToUs hotline.
MORE NEWS: 28-Year-Old Deshawn Murdock Arrested On Weapon And Drug Distribution Charges