By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in West Baltimore Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Clendenin Street around 3:05 p.m. for a reported shooting.

On the scene, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

