BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in West Baltimore Friday afternoon.
Officers responded to the 1200 block of Clendenin Street around 3:05 p.m. for a reported shooting.
On the scene, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.