BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A viewer sent WJZ some shocking video along Eastern Avenue in southeast Baltimore. A car can be seen pushing a man through traffic down the road.
The incident reportedly happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday, as storms battered the region.
The man can be heard yelling for help, pleading for someone to call police. His feet began sliding on the wet road for a sustained amount of time as the car picked up speed.
WJZ reached out to Baltimore Police, who said they’re still investigating and will release more information soon.