EDGEWATER, Md. (WJZ) — Two confirmed tornadoes Wednesday left behind devastating damage in Anne Arundel County.

The path of destruction from the EF-2 twister lasted 11 miles. Its width was the size of two football fields The tornado was on the ground for 20 minutes from Edgewater to the Annapolis area.

As of Friday, over 100 homes have been affected and at least 44 with major damage.

Cleaning up the mess after Ida’s mayhem.

#UPDATE: a resource center is being set up in #Edgewater for folks who need a little help – with water, food & representatives fron MD Insurance Admin. For those affected by #Ida, over 100+ houses have been damaged after a tornado touched down here @wjz

Open til 6p

170 MAYO DR. pic.twitter.com/KKDiFuqcye — Annie Rose Ramos (@AnnieRoseNews) September 3, 2021

“Everywhere just trees trees all flat just knocked flat,” said Rob Mairs, Edgewater Resident.

“Sticks are everywhere trees are on people’s houses its just its a mess,” said Grace Reinecker, Community Volunteer.

Trees that once stood tall over Edgewater. Now, part of the pieces are being picked up.

“There were so many crew out chopping up trees…we had probably twenty different trucks in the neighborhood cleaning up,” Mairs added.

Wednesday’s tornado caused many trees to come down around Theresa Claggett’s house — they trapped her inside.

“Yeah we couldn’t get outta the front door or the back door,” said Clagget.

Her car was totaled by a tree falling right down its middle.

“There’s trees all over the place on the car in the backyard.”

Neighbors came to Theresa’s rescue.

“Neighbors came outta everywhere and was cutting down branches for us so we could get outta the front door,” Clagget added.

And as the cleanup continues, helping hands make it a little easier.

“A lot of people here need all the help they can get!” said Reinecker.