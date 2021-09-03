COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The University of Maryland’s police department has a beautiful new puppy at the station that will serve as a comfort dog, and they’re looking for help in naming it.
UMPD says the chocolate brown puppy loves to sleep, cuddle and play. The options for the doggie’s name are:READ MORE: Weis Markets Issues Allergy Alert For $7 Crab Cake Meal Sold At Deli
- Bailey
- Mocha
- Foster
- Teddy
- Charlie
- Cocoa
- Cooper
- Rusty
Got a favorite? Make your vote here. Voting is open for a week from Friday.
It’s finally here, #Terps. The moment we have all been waiting for. Voting for the name the UMPD #comfortdog is live! Vote for your favorite name; https://t.co/bAolG7yIbq .READ MORE: 25-Year-Old Brandon Tyrell Hardy Charged In Connection To A Hit & Run In Glen Burnie, Assault On Officers
Voting will be open for one week.#UMD pic.twitter.com/bkjLJAmwkE
— UMD Police Dept. (@UMPD) September 3, 2021MORE NEWS: Man Fatally Shot In West Baltimore