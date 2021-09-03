COVID-19 IN MARYLANDState Reaches Over 800 Hospitalizations
By CBS Baltimore Staff
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The University of Maryland’s police department has a beautiful new puppy at the station that will serve as a comfort dog, and they’re looking for help in naming it.

UMPD says the chocolate brown puppy loves to sleep, cuddle and play. The options for the doggie’s name are:

  • Bailey
  • Mocha
  • Foster
  • Teddy
  • Charlie
  • Cocoa
  • Cooper
  • Rusty

Got a favorite? Make your vote here. Voting is open for a week from Friday.

