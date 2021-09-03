ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Officials are expected to update residents on COVID-19 vaccine boosters and third doses Friday morning.
The county has the highest vaccination rate in Maryland, but breakthrough infections are increasing amid the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant.
“More than 83% of eligible Howard County residents are fully vaccinated, the most of any jurisdiction,” said Ball. “But until all our residents are informed and empowered to get vaccinated, our work continues. As the virus has evolved, and more studies are completed on the efficacy of vaccines – we know there are many questions from our community about what’s next.”
CBSN Baltimore will stream the press conference live.