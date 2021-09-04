BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officials at Johns Hopkins University on Saturday released a statement after a woman attacked another woman and used racially abusive, anti-Asian language Thursday.
The incident occurred about 6 p.m. when the victim and a companion were walking near the Parkway Theater on the Homewood campus where the victim is a student. The victim suffered a minor injury when she was pushed to the ground.
“We wish to reiterate the university’s commitment to investigating and addressing hate incidents following the troubling message from Johns Hopkins Public Safety about an incident off campus targeting two students of Asian descent. We take this seriously and this one is particularly alarming given the recent rise in anti-Asian discrimination and violence,” the statement said.
The university said it is offering support directly to the students.
The suspect was identified and detained but not arrested because she appeared to be “experiencing a behavioral health crisis,” according to a statement.
Anyone who is an assault victim on campus is encouraged to report it by calling 410-516-7777 or visiting the SpeakToUs hotline.
