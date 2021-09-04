BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 49-year-old man was shot and killed and two others were wounded in separate shootings Saturday morning in Baltimore, Baltimore Police said.
Officers from the Eastern District found the 49-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds just before 11:20 a.m. in the 2500 block of Biddle Street, police said.
The man died at a nearby hospital.
Prior to the homicide, officers from the Southwestern District found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the 500 block of Bentalou Street just after 12:15 a.m.
He was taken to a nearby hospital, but police did not have an update on his condition.
Shortly after that incident, a 41-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds walked into a hospital in the Northern District but refused to provide any information and was uncooperative with officers who arrived just after 1 a.m. to investigate.
Police are asking anyone with information about the homicide to call 410-396-2100, anyone with information about the Southwestern District shooting to call 410-396-2488, and anyone with information about the Northern District shooting to call 410-396-2455.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous in any of the incidents can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.