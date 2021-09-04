SEVERNA PARK, Md. (WJZ) — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed in Severna Park Saturday evening, Anne Arundel County police said.
The incident occurred at northbound Ritchie Highway and Earleigh Heights Road.READ MORE: Two Men Killed, Four People Injured In Six Baltimore Shootings Saturday
Police did not say when the incident occurred but tweeted just before 9:45 p.m. and advised motorists to use alternate routes.
The intersection is closed as the investigation continues.READ MORE: Parents Urged To Watch For Signs Of Back Pain In Kids From Heavy Backpacks
MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Maryland: More Than 1K New Cases Reported Saturday As Hospitalizations & Positivity Rate Increase
#MDTRAFFIC – NB Ritchie Hwy/Early Heights Rd. closed for crash investigation. Pedestrian struck by vehicle and suffered fatal injuries. Emergency crews on scene. Use alternate route as traffic investigation continues. Anyone with information contact AACO Police. #AACOFatalCrash
— Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) September 5, 2021
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now.