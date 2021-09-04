COVID-19 IN MARYLANDState Reaches Over 800 Hospitalizations
CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County, Anne Arundel County police, Fatal crash, Fatal Pedestrian Accident, Severna Park

SEVERNA PARK, Md. (WJZ) — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed in Severna Park Saturday evening, Anne Arundel County police said.

The incident occurred at northbound Ritchie Highway and Earleigh Heights Road.

READ MORE: Two Men Killed, Four People Injured In Six Baltimore Shootings Saturday

Police did not say when the incident occurred but tweeted just before 9:45 p.m. and advised motorists to use alternate routes.

The intersection is closed as the investigation continues.

READ MORE: Parents Urged To Watch For Signs Of Back Pain In Kids From Heavy Backpacks

MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Maryland: More Than 1K New Cases Reported Saturday As Hospitalizations & Positivity Rate Increase

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now.

CBS Baltimore Staff