Towson, MD (WJZ)- Baltimore County Police say three people were shot overnight at Towson University where a group of individuals had gathered at the center of campus in Freedom Square.

Police say this is an isolated incident that occurred near several academic buildings around 2a.m.

The three victims were all located on the campus following the shooting and taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials with Towson University say one of the victims is a female student who is stable and recovering alongside family while the other two individuals injured in the incident were not affiliated with the university.

Officials with Towson University say the scene is secure but they are encouraging everyone, including all students, to remain away from the academic part of campus while police conduct an investigation.

An email and text alert system was used by Towson University overnight to notify students, faculty and parents of this incident.

University officials also say resident hall staff is standing by to provide support to residential students and counseling and support services are also available.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski also commented on the overnight shooting saying, “We are committed to keeping all of our residents safe, including those in our university communities. This act of violence on one of our college campuses is extremely troubling.”

He continued to say, “The Baltimore County Police Department responded quickly to the campus to assist Towson University police and is working diligently to investigate this case. I encourage anyone with information about this case to contact the Baltimore County Police Department at 410-307-2020.”

