BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s time to sign up for the WJZ Pro Football Challenge. You know the music. Let’s get fired up.
You have to be 18 years old to be eligible to play against the gang. You have to pick the winner every regular season football game, and the winner gets a $1,000 prize.
It’s one entry per person, so no cheating!
