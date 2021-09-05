BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you think driving around Baltimore City is bad between the traffic and the parking. You’re right.
Charm City finds itself at number eight on Wallethub’s list of 100 worst cities to drive. The personal finance website looked at 30 key indicators, such as the amount of time and fuel wasted in traffic, as well as the quality of the roads.
Baltimore is also in the top five for cities with the highest likelihood of getting into an accident.
The worst city to drive in is apparently Oakland, California. If you want to hassle-free drive, head to Raleigh, North Carolina.