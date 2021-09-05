TOWSON, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore County Police say a the driver of a Nissan Sentra was killed following a single vehicle crash on Charles Street Saturday evening.
30-year-old Timothy Adams of the 700 block of Murphy Lane was traveling southbound on Charles Street near Ruxton Ridge Road around 5:30p.m. when he left the roadway striking a tree.
Adams was pronounced deceased at the scene by responding medic.
Officers from the Baltimore County Police Departments Crash Team are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.
