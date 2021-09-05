BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A fireworks display will light up Baltimore’s Inner Harbor Sunday night for the city’s ‘Fall Back Safely’ End-of-Summer Extravaganza.
The end-of-summer event is at the Inner Harbor Amphitheatre & Promenade on Sunday, September 5, from 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
The event is hosted by the Mayor's Office, which partnered with the Waterfront Partnership. Mercy Medical Center will be offering free vaccinations on-site, and the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts will be handing out free face masks and hand sanitizer.
The event will conclude with a 15-minute fireworks display at 8:30 p.m.