BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Whether you’re traveling or staying home this holiday weekend, health officials and law enforcement want to make sure you’re doing everything you can to keep yourself and your family safe.

With the recent rise in covid cases, health officials are focusing on reducing the spread of the virus, while law enforcement is reminding everyone to stay safe on the road.

It’s Labor Day Weekend and many are hitting the road to say goodbye to summer, causing some concern amongst health officials.

(Dr. David Marcozzi, CCO, UMMC) “What we are concerned about is that travel could increase the positivity rate in our state,” said Dr. David Marcozzi Chief Clinical Officer of the University of Maryland Medical System.

Marcozzi recommends a few things to keep yourself and your family safe.

“Number one, if you’re traveling and you’re visiting folks try to stay outside,” Marcozzi said. “Number two, if you elect to go inside, try to understand who is vaccinated, and hopefully everyone is vaccinated, and even if they are vaccinated wear a mask.”

With the recent rise of the Delta variant, some are choosing not to travel at all. The Monahan family canceled their trip to Disney World.

“We had a countdown clock and everything going, and then Delta hit,” said Monahan.

They now plan to visit the Delaware beaches, and they won’t be alone. Representatives with the Chesapeake Bay Bridge say they’ve seen traffic return to pre-pandemic numbers.

Traffic volumes have been heavy on various days and at various times.

Capt. Glen McGuire with the Maryland Transportation Authority Police is urging drivers to stay alert, and to drive sober.

“We will also have Maryland Transportation Authority Police personnel out on the Bay Bridge and throughout the entire state of Maryland enforcing the laws,” McGuire said.

When it comes to your return trip, State officials recommend avoiding those peak travel times, which means leaving early or staying late if you can.