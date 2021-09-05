JESSUP, Md. (WJZ) — A two-vehicle crash involving a passenger van left one dead in Jessup early Sunday morning. Maryland State Police said alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.
Investigators said shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday, a vehicle rear-ended a passenger van on I-95 north at Waterloo Road. The passenger van, which was carrying nine people, flipped in the median.READ MORE: Man Shot And Killed In Essex Sunday Morning
The driver of the passenger van was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as Jose Manuel Gomez, 38, of Glenn Dale, Maryland.READ MORE: Towson University Tightens Security After Triple Shooting On Campus
The remaining eight passengers were treated at the scene. The driver of the striking vehicle was unharmed.MORE NEWS: Maryland Sailor Sarah Burns Killed In Navy Helicopter Crash
Northbound I-95 was shut down for five hours after the crash. An investigation is ongoing.