By CBS Baltimore Staff
SAN DIEGO, CA (WJZ)– Official with the U.S. Navy have confirmed Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Sarah F. Burns of Severna Park was killed when a helicopter crashed into the sea.

Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Sarah F. Burns was one of 8 crew members who died when the MH-60S helicopter crashed last Tuesday while on a routine flight from the USS Abraham Lincoln.

The crash took place about 60-miles off the coast of San Diego and only one crew member was rescued.

Four other crew members were also identified today:

Lt. Bradley A. Foster, 29, a pilot from Oakhurst, California

Lt. Paul R. Fridley, 28, a pilot from Annandale, Virginia

Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class James P. Buriak, 31, from Salem, Virginia

Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Bailey J. Tucker, 21, from St. Louis, Missouri

A rescue efforts have been shifted to a recovery operation after the Navy declared the rest of the missing crew member dead on Saturday.

