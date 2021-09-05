GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say that a suspect in another man’s death was found naked and charged with murder.
The Montgomery County Police Department said in a news release that the 58-year-old suspect was charged with first-degree murder in the killing on Friday.
Officers responded Friday afternoon to the Aspen Hill area east of Gaithersburg to a report of shots fired.
The news release says that the suspect was “completely unclothed” when officers arrived. He was arrested without problem. Officers then found another man with apparent gunshots. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A gun was recovered from the scene.
