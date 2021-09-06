COVID-19 IN MARYLANDHospitalizations Dip Below 800
By CBS Baltimore Staff
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Library’s expanded hours will begin Tuesday, September 7.

The new hours are as follows:

Monday through Thursday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

For those who prefer to use remote library services, curbside service is still available. Arbutus and Perry Hall offer curbside service via the drive-up windows.

All customers over two will be required to wear a mask.

