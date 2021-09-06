TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Library’s expanded hours will begin Tuesday, September 7.
The new hours are as follows:
Monday through Thursday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday and Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday: Closed
For those who prefer to use remote library services, curbside service is still available. Arbutus and Perry Hall offer curbside service via the drive-up windows.
All customers over two will be required to wear a mask.